California Reports Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

More than 21,000 people in California have died since the beginning of this pandemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In California, the state reported 53,000 new cases yesterday 293 deaths.

More than 21,000 people in California have died since the beginning of this pandemic.

Officials are saying they're not sure when things will get better.

"Hospitals are under siege and our models show no end in sight. I haven't said this before because Los Angeles county has not been to this situation until the point of the pandemic before. But the worst is still before us."

Nearly 16,000 people in California are in the hospital fighting this virus.

Across the U.S., that number is more than 113,000 are fighting COVID from a hospital bed this morning.