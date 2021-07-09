California Prepares For Another Hot Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of California.

If you live in California, you're going to want to do anything to stay cool this weekend.

Another heat wave is on its way just days after a deadly heat wave hit the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for a majority of California starting today that lasts until Monday night.

The Sacramento Valley is projected to hit 115 degrees. And in Death Valley, temperatures might hit 130 degrees Saturday.

Emergency management departments across the state are focused on keeping vulnerable populations safe during the scorching heat.

California's Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking people to cut back on how much water they use. He says he hopes people will voluntarily cut back 15%.

Some of the state's most important reservoirs are at dangerously low levels because of an ongoing drought.

“We're hopeful that people will take that mindset that we brought into, the people of the state of California will take that mindset they brought into the last drought and extend that forward with a 15% voluntary reduction, not only on residences, but industrial commercial operations and agricultural operations," said Gov. Newsom.

Newsom also added nine counties to an emergency drought proclamation that now covers 50 out of 58 counties in the state.