California Poised To Impose New Stay-At-Home Orders

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the stay-at-home order will take effect once a region's intensive care units surpass 85% capacity.

In response to the swamped health care system, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said a new stay-at-home order affecting most of the state is a very real possibility.

The order will take effect once regional hospital networks' intensive care units surpass 85% capacity.

Four of the state's five regions are expected to hit that threshold in the next couple of days.