WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

California Poised To Impose New Stay-At-Home Orders

SMS
California Poised To Impose New Stay-At-Home Orders
By Gage Jackson
By Gage Jackson
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the stay-at-home order will take effect once a region's intensive care units surpass 85% capacity.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In response to the swamped health care system, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said a new stay-at-home order affecting most of the state is a very real possibility. 

The order will take effect once regional hospital networks' intensive care units surpass 85% capacity. 

Four of the state's five regions are expected to hit that threshold in the next couple of days.

SMS