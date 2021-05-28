California Offering $116.5 Million In Prize Money To Get Vaccinated

There are still 12 million people in the state that eligible to get a COVID vaccine

California is ready to pay big money if it means more people get their COVID vaccine. More than $116 million are up for grabs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced ten people will be eligible to win $1.5 million each on June 15.

That's the largest prize being offered in the country.

And 30-people could win $50,000 starting next week. The next 2 million people who get vaccinated will get a $50 gift card.

"Children 12 and up will also be eligible for those prizes. We're doing that in order to encourage you, not only with that $50 gift card, but with this significant prize and incentive program. So it's multi-faceted, $116.5 million we're setting aside for these efforts," said Newsom.

Gov. Newson says the state is not stopping there: More prizes will be up for grabs after June 15 which is the state's planned reopening date.