California Moves To Sell Only Electric Cars

CA's governor wants to phase out the sale of gas-powered passenger cars by 2035.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

California's governor wants to end the sale of gas-powered passenger cars in the next 15 years.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the executive order that also requires medium and heavy-duty vehicles to become zero-emission vehicles in the next 25 years.

"I couldn't be more proud today to sign this executive order moving forward by not denying people the ability to keep their cars after 15 years. You can still keep your internal combustion engine car. You can still have a market for used cars. You can still trade and transfer those cars. We're not taking anything away. We're providing an abundance of new choices and new technology, being agnostic about how we get to zero emissions, but being committed to getting to zero emissions by 2035." said Newsom.

It's the most aggressive environmental policy on vehicles in the U.S.

The state's urgency about climate change has grown as it's battled harsh wildfires every year.