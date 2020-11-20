California Curfew in Place as COVID Cases Rise

State health officials say if the curfew doesn't slow the spread, they will have to look at other options.

In California a temporary curfew takes effect across most of the state tomorrow.

The order bans gatherings and non-essential work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

"In looking at that, If we do see trends that are more concerning, if we don't

see the impact and effects of the actions today, there are other tools in the toolbox."