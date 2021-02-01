California Grapples With Reopening Schools

Some parents argue their children are becoming depressed and are getting too much screen time because of distanced learning.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants school officials to get kids back in the classroom, but teachers' unions are making requests just like in Chicago.

They don't want to put staff members in an unsafe environment.

And they also want all teachers to get a coronavirus vaccine before resuming in-person learning.

Gov. Newsom says he doesn't want to force districts to reopen, but he does want to provide incentives like more funding for virus prevention in schools.