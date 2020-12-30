California Governor Lays Out Plan To Reopen Schools

The $2 billion plan would get the youngest students back in the classroom first.

California's governor laid out a plan to reopen schools as it continues to deal with a COVID surge. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $2 billion plan that aims to first get students in kindergarten through second grade back in a physical classroom, as well as those who are most impacted by the pandemic.

Newsom: "No one's ideological in this endeavor. We have a default that's in person, but we're not naive about the challenges as we address the headwinds on this third wave."

California is averaging around 40,000 new COVID cases a day, and hospitals in the state have been pushed the brink.