California Gov. Newsom Signs $7.6B Relief Package

Californians will get a $600 payment, and small businesses can get up to $25,000 in grants.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a $7.6 billion coronavirus relief package as Congress continues to debate a much larger package for the entire nation.

Some 5.7 million Californians will get one-time payments of $600 by claiming the California earned income tax credit on their state returns. And more than $2 billion in grants will be set aside for struggling small businesses.

Businesses with revenues between $1,000 and $2.5 million will get up to $25,000 in grants.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.