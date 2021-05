Newsom's plan would fund temporary housing, rehousing people, building affordable homes and combatting student homelessness.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is allocating $12 billion to help people experiencing homelessness in the state.

The program aims to end homelessness within five years.

About $7 billion would be used to fund temporary housing projects.

The rest of the money will be used to build affordable homes, tackle student homelessness and rehouse people.