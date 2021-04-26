California Gov. Gavin Newsom Faces Recall Vote

Voters will decide whether he should be recalled and, if so, who should replace him.

A Republican-led effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has enough valid signatures to get on the ballot.

On Monday, the secretary of state's office announced more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified. That's about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote.

The election will likely happen this fall. Voters will decide whether he should be recalled and, if so, who should replace him.

Last week, Caitlyn Jenner joined the list of candidates running to replace Newsom.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.