California Gas Prices Hit All-Time High, Averaging $4.67 Per Gallon

While President Biden hasn't committed to opening up the country's oil reserves, his energy secretary says it's an option he is considering.

If you live in California, you are paying the highest prices for gas in the country. The average price is $4.67 per gallon. That's a new state record. By contrast, the rest of the country is paying around $3.41 for a gallon of gas.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is urging President Biden to open up the country's emergency gas reserves to lower prices ahead of the holiday season, but analysts say that's a short-term solution that would not increase the country's production capabilities.

According to AAA, prices in Northern California are pushing $5.00 per gallon. In Humboldt County, prices are averaging $4.96, and in the Bay Area, people are paying more than $4.80. That means drivers are paying $1.50 more per gallon than they were a year ago.

For the average person in a midsize car with a 14-gallon tank, that adds up to paying an additional $21 to fill up.