California DMV Investigating Tesla

On its website, Tesla has a full self-driving option for its car but the website also points out the cars can't drive themselves.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

California's DMV is investigating whether Tesla violated state rules by advertising its cars as fully autonomous and not meeting the definition of self-driving.

On its website, Tesla has a full self-driving option for its car but the website also points out the cars can't drive themselves.

The review comes after a number of serious and deadly crashes involving Tesla's auto-pilot mode.