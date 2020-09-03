California Could Start Developing Generic Drugs

The legislature approved a measure that would allow the state to compete with major drug manufacturers. The end goal is to keep prices low.

California is set to become the first state to develop its own line of generic drugs.

The bill specifically mentioned producing a generic insulin, but no other drugs were singled out.

The governor has until the end of the month to sign it into law or veto it.