Boat's Owners Blamed For Fire That Killed 34 People in 2019

The fire happened during a Labor Day weekend scuba diving trip in Southern California.

The National Transportation Safety Board ruled the owners of a diving boat are to blame for a fire that killed 34 people last year.

The NTSB said the boat's captain did not have a night watchman on board, which allowed the fire to spread quickly and trap 33 passengers and one crew member.

It also blamed the Coast Guard for not enforcing the requirement.