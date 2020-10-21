Boat's Owners Blamed For Fire That Killed 34 People in 2019

October 21, 2020
The fire happened during a Labor Day weekend scuba diving trip in Southern California.
The National Transportation Safety Board ruled the owners of a diving boat are to blame for a fire that killed 34 people last year.
The NTSB said the boat's captain did not have a night watchman on board, which allowed the fire to spread quickly and trap 33 passengers and one crew member.
It also blamed the Coast Guard for not enforcing the requirement.