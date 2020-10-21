WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Boat's Owners Blamed For Fire That Killed 34 People in 2019

SMS
Boat's Owners Blamed For Fire That Killed 34 People in 2019
By Robin Dich
By Robin Dich
October 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
The fire happened during a Labor Day weekend scuba diving trip in Southern California.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The National Transportation Safety Board ruled the owners of a diving boat are to blame for a fire that killed 34 people last year.

The fire happened during a Labor Day weekend scuba diving trip in Southern California.

The NTSB said the boat's captain did not have a night watchman on board, which allowed the fire to spread quickly and trap 33 passengers and one crew member.

It also blamed the Coast Guard for not enforcing the requirement. 

SMS