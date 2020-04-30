California Beaches, Parks Expected To Close Friday

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a statewide shutdown of beaches and parks starting Friday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce the closure of state beaches and parks starting Friday. A California Police Chiefs Association memo said Newsom's decision followed the "well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend."

Thousands in southern California hit the beach last week amid an ongoing heatwave, despite stay-at-home orders still in effect across the state. Reports of massive crowds drew a sharp response from Newsom on Monday. He warned the coronavirus is still present and "doesn't take the weekend off."

He said, "Those images are an example of what not to see, what not to do if we're going to make the meaningful progress we've made the past couple of weeks."

A number of California's beaches shut down amid the pandemic, but some have reopened in recent days. Although local authorities said many beachgoers observed social distancing guidelines, some officials have challenged the practicality of Newsom's strategy.

In the traditionally conservative Orange County, for example, one official said residents have been cooperative with lockdown measures but feared the state will "undermine that cooperative attitude and our collective efforts to fight the disease."

Contains footage from CNN.