Caitlyn Jenner Opposes Transgender Girls In Women's Sports

The Republican candidate is a former Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Caitlyn Jenner, the newest candidate running for governor of California, says she opposes transgender girls competing in girls sports in school.

"This is a question of fairness," Jenner said. "That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

The Republican candidate is a former Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

Five states have passed legislation or imposed executive orders to limit transgender youth from participating in school sports or receiving certain medical treatment.