Caitlyn Jenner Opposes Transgender Girls In Women's Sports

By Simon Kaufman
May 3, 2021
The Republican candidate is a former Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015.
Caitlyn Jenner, the newest candidate running for governor of California, says she opposes transgender girls competing in girls sports in school. 

"This is a question of fairness," Jenner said. "That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

Five states have passed legislation or imposed executive orders to limit transgender youth from participating in school sports or receiving certain medical treatment. 

