California Woman Exposes 180 Fellow Churchgoers To COVID-19

A California woman tested positive for COVID-19 the day after she attended a church service, potentially exposing over 180 people.

Butte County Public Health said the woman attended a Mother's Day service at her church — then was diagnosed the following Monday. The woman is now in quarantine and officials are now working to get the entire congregation tested.

Butte County's Public Health Director said in a statement issued Friday that holding in-person church services is dangerous.

The statement said in part: "At this time, organizations that hold in-person services or gatherings are putting the health and safety of their congregations, the general public and our local ability to open up at great risk,"

While California has begun loosening some restrictions, Gov. Gavin Newson's order still does not allow religious gatherings.