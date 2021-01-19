Calif. Health Official Recommends Investigating Moderna Vaccine Batch

Dr. Erica Pan says a batch of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine has caused higher numbers of allergic reactions than usual.

In California, the state epidemiologist says it should pause administering a Moderna's vaccine following allergic reactions.

Erica Pan said a higher than usual number of allergic reactions were reported from people who received the Moderna vaccine at a community vaccination clinic.

She said less than 10 people required medical attention, but she is still recommending a pause on using the vaccine until there's an investigation.