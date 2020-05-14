FBI Reportedly Seizes Burr's Phone As Part Of Stock Sale Investigation

Sen. Richard Burr and his wife sold between $628,000 and $1.7 million worth of stock in mid-February, just before the market nosedived.

The FBI has reportedly confiscated Sen. Richard Burr's cellphone as part of its investigation into his stock sales.

Burr and his wife sold between $628,000 and $1.7 million worth of stock in mid-February, just before the market nosedived amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report on Burr's cellphone seizure, noting the FBI also served a warrant to Apple for information on the senator's iCloud account.

As chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Burr was receiving closed-door briefings on the threat of COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to his stock sales.

Burr's since denied any wrongdoing, saying he made the decision to sell based solely on public information. The North Carolina Republican also called for the Senate Ethics Committee to review his trades.

Under the 2012 Stock Act, it's illegal for lawmakers to use insider information to make trading decisions. Several other U.S. senators, including Dianne Feinstein and Jim Inhofe, have been criticized for their stock transactions prior to the market downturn. It's unclear though if the Justice Department is looking into those trades.