Bureau Of Prisons Locks Down Corrections Facilities Amid Social Unrest

The agency says the move is a precautionary measure and not a response to events within its facilities.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons system is under lockdown for the first time in almost 25 years. The lockdown went into effect Monday.

The BOP said the move is a precautionary measure in light of nationwide George Floyd protests and not a response to events at its facilities. It said the order is meant to ensure staff and inmates at its 122 institutions are safe.

Bureau prisons were previously under a modified lockdown to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to the bureau, more than 1,900 federal inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Over 70 have died.

But because of the recent protests across the country, the agency said it "is implementing an additional, temporary security measure."

In a statement, it said: "Our hope is that this security measure is short-lived and that inmates will be restored to limited movement in the very near future."

The BOP said it's monitoring the situation and that it will adjust as needed.