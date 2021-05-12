Brown Family: Deputies Not Justified In Shooting

A North Carolina judge allowed the family to see about 20 minutes of footage after previously allowing them to see only about 20 seconds of the video.

The family of Andrew Brown Jr. says deputies were not justified in killing him last month after they were able to see more body camera footage of his final moments.

"My father did not deserve to die at all. He did not deserve to get killed in any way, shape or form. He did not pose any threat at all," said Andrew Brown Jr.'s son, Jha'rod Ferebee.

A North Carolina judge allowed the family to see about 20 minutes of footage after previously allowing them to see only about 20 seconds of the video.

The family watched six videos and they say it gave them some of the transparency they've been fighting for along with protesters.

An independent autopsy says brown was fatally shot in the back of the head.

Deputies were trying to serve him with a drug-related search warrant.

Investigators claim deputies opened fire because Brown was backing his car into them, but a Brown family attorney says no one was behind the vehicle when it went in reverse. He says the video needs to be made public but that's something officials have been preventing.

"At no point, let me be very clear, at no point did we see Mr. Brown pose a threat to the law enforcement officers that were there. It was absolutely unequivocally unjustified," said Brown family attorney Chance Lynch.

The deputies involved have not been identified.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.