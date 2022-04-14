Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Tipped Off Police To His Location

62-year-old Frank R. James is due to appear in court Thursday and faces one count of terrorism and violence on a mass transit system.

The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.

Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the violence on a rush-hour train, which left people around the city on edge.

"My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," Mayor Eric Adams said.

James was due to appear in court Thursday on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems and carries a sentence of up to life in prison, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said.

In recent months, James railed in videos on his YouTube channel about racism and violence in the U.S. and about his struggles with mental health care in New York City, and he criticized Adams' policies on mental health and subway safety. But the motive for the subway attack remains unclear, and there's no indication James had ties to terror organizations, international or otherwise, Peace said.

James didn’t respond to reporters’ shouted questions as he was led to a police car Wednesday afternoon. He was transferred hours later to federal Bureau of Prisons custody and was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Police had urged the public to help find him, releasing his name and photo and even sending a cellphone alert before they got a tip Wednesday.

The tipster was James, calling to say he knew he was wanted and that police could find him at a McDonald’s in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood, two law enforcement officials said.

James was gone when officers arrived, but he was soon spotted on a busy corner nearby, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

Police said James detonated two smoke grenades and fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun in a subway car packed with commuters in the Tuesday morning attack.

When the shooting stopped, 10 people had been hit, though their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Gov. Kathy Hochul visited victims as young as 12 in a hospital Tuesday night. One had been heading to class at Borough of Manhattan Community College when he was hit by either a bullet or shrapnel and needed surgery, the governor said.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.