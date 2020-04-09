Broadway Theaters To Remain Closed Into June Over Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the lights to remain out on Broadway until at least June 7.
The Broadway League, which is a trade association representing theater owners and producers, made the announcement Wednesday.
New York City's 41 Broadway theaters closed down in mid-March after Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of 500 people or more.
The industry had originally been hoping to reopen by mid-April. That would've given productions time to start running before the April 23 eligibility cut-off date for this year's Tony Awards. That award show has now been postponed.
Broadway had been in the midst of a golden age before the outbreak. Its 2018-2019 season brought in almost 15 million patrons who purchased more than $1.8 billion in tickets.
But now The Hollywood Reporter estimates this three-month closure will likely result in roughly $500 million in lost ticket sales for The Great White Way.