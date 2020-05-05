newsy
The Path Forward: Broadway Star Sings To New York From His Balcony
By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
and Aaron Fedor
May 5, 2020
Actor/singer Brian Stokes Mitchell, who survived COVID-19, pays tribute to essential workers by singing from his New York balcony.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
