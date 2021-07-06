Britney Spears' Longtime Lawyer Files To Resign

The news comes less than a day after Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, reportedly resigned.

Britney Spears' attorney for the last 13 years has officially filed his application to resign.

Samuel Ingham has represented the pop star for the entirety of her conservatorship.

Last month, Spears called the conversatorship "abusive" and asked a judge to end it.

Ingham says he'll officially step down with the "appointment of new court-appointed counsel."

The news comes less than a day after Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, reportedly resigned.