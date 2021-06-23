Britney Spears Asks Judge To End Conservatorship

The conservatorship began after Spears was hospitalized over mental health concerns, but she says it's done her more harm than good.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end the conservatorship that has controlled her business, financial and personal life since 2008.

In a remote court appearance the pop star called the conservatorship "abusive," and condemned her father and the attorneys who have controlled it.

The conservatorship began after Spears was hospitalized over mental health concerns, but she says it's done her more harm than good.

In an emotional statement, Spears says she isn't allowed to marry her boyfriend and is being forced to to use birth control.

Fans have been outspoken with their concerns about Spears' well-being, leading to a "Free Britney" movement online.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.