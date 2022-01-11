British PM Boris Johnson Accused Of Breaking COVID-19 Lockdown

The prime minister is accused of hosting a garden party in 2020 amid a nationwide lockdown that lawfully barred Britons from gathering.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a wave of public and political outrage on Tuesday over allegations that he and his staff flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by holding a garden party in 2020 while Britons were barred by law from meeting up with more than one person outside their households.

Opposition politicians called for a police investigation after broadcaster ITV published a leaked email invitation to "socially distanced drinks" in the garden of the prime minister's Downing Street office and residence. The email from the prime minister's private secretary, Martin Reynolds, was sent to dozens of people and urged attendees to "bring your own booze."

The event was scheduled for May 20, 2020 — the same day the government held a televised news conference to remind people that group gatherings were banned indoors and out. London's Metropolitan Police force also published a reminder that day.

Johnson has insisted he personally broke no rules, but British media reported Tuesday that the prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, attended the garden gathering.

Outrage is mounting since this is not the first time Johnson's Conservative government has been accused of flouting pandemic rules that imposed the most severe restrictions on Britons' individual freedoms since World War II.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.