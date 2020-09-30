British Lawmakers Advance Bill Allowing Brexit Cancellation

September 30, 2020
They say it keeps trade flowing after the transition period ends and would only be used if a deal on Northern Ireland's border can't be reached.
Britain's House of Commons approved legislation Tuesday allowing ministers to renege on a Brexit deal with the European Union.
Lawmakers say it's a necessary additional clause.
The EU has threatened to sue over the added clause. The bill now heads to the House of Lords.