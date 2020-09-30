WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

British Lawmakers Advance Bill Allowing Brexit Cancellation

By Bailey Vogt
September 30, 2020
Britain's House of Commons approved legislation Tuesday allowing ministers to renege on a Brexit deal with the European Union.

Lawmakers say it's a necessary additional clause. 

They say it keeps trade flowing after the transition ends and would only be used if a deal on Northern Ireland's border can't be reached.

The EU has threatened to sue over the added clause. The bill now heads to the House of Lords.

