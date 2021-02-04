Britain Studying Mixing Vaccine Shots

The study will include a first dose of Pfizer's vaccine and then a booster of AstraZeneca's and vice versa.

Researchers in Britain are looking at whether it's safe to combine two different vaccines.

The shots from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are being evaluated.

Researchers also plan to include other vaccines as they get approved.

Recruitment for participants gets underway today. Results are expected by summer.