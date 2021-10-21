Britain Regulator Fines Facebook $70 Million

The competition regulator said the company breached an order when it purchased Giphy.

The troubles for Facebook aren't over just yet.

Britain's competition regulator has fined the company 70-million dollars for breaching an order during its purchase of Gif platform - Giphy.

The "competition and markets authority" states – despite multiple warnings – Facebook purposely failed to comply with the order by not providing the required information.

The penalty serves as a warning that no company is above the law.

Facebook responded saying, "We will review the CMAs decision and consider our options."