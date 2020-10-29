Breonna Taylor's Mother Wants New Grand Jury, Independent Prosecutor

She says Kentucky's attorney general mishandled the original case.

Breonna Taylor's mother is asking for her daughter's case to be presented again, this time by an independent prosecutor, before a new grand jury.

In September, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury decided not to indict the officers involved in Taylor's death.

One of the officers was charged for endangering neighbors.

Since then, two grand jury members have come out and said more evidence should have been presented to them and that charges should have been filed against each of the officers.