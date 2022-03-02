Breast Cancer Survivor And 'Jeopardy!' Champion Removes Wig

SMS
Breast Cancer Survivor And 'Jeopardy!' Champion Removes Wig
By Alex Livingston
and Newsy Staff
and Jay Strubberg
By Alex Livingston
and Newsy Staff
and Jay Strubberg
March 2, 2022
March 2, 2022
Christine Whelchel auditioned for the game show while undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

"Jeopardy!" champion Christine Whelchel, who auditioned for the game show while undergoing treatment for breast cancer, made a powerful statement before Monday's game. "After the winnings, I decided that I didn't need to hide behind a wig anymore and I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like," Whelchel said.  The game show shared a video clip of Whelchel discussing her decision on Twitter.

As a breast cancer survivor, Whelchel had worn a wig for her first three appearances on the show. 

Whelchel lost Tuesday night, but took home over $88,000 after playing five games.

She says she's currently cancer-free.

SMS