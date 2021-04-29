Brazil Is Second Country To Officially Surpass 400,000 COVID-19 Deaths

The country lost 100,000 lives just in the last month.

Brazil became the second country – after the U.S. – to officially surpass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Health experts are warning cases and deaths could rise as the country enters winter, pointing to both local governments reopening too soon and a slow vaccine rollout.

Less than 6% of Brazilians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according the research group Our World in Data.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who is being investigated by a Senate panel over his handling of the crisis, said he'll be the last to get the vaccine. He has also attacked mayors and governors who enforce coronavirus restrictions.

