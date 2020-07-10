Brazil To Temporarily Ban Fires In The Amazon Rainforest

The announcement comes after 29 firms sent a letter threatening to pull investments if Brazil doesn't do something to protect the rainforest.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Brazil is set to ban fires in the Amazon rainforest. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to sign a decree next week that would prohibit setting fires in forest regions for 120 days.

The announcement comes after 29 firms sent a letter to the country threatening to pull investments if Brazil doesn't do something to protect the rainforest.

Brazil saw over 2,000 fires in the Amazon in the month of June — the most recorded that month in over a decade.

Contains footage from CNN.