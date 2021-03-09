Brazil Justice Tosses Out Former President Lula's Sentences

The ruling would potentially allow Lula to run for president again next year.

In Brazil, a Supreme Court justice tossed out several convictions against the country's former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He led Brazil from 2003 to 2010 and at one time was the front-runner in the 2018 presidential election.

But a court later ruled da Silva's name could not appear on the ballot since he was serving prison time for a corruption charge.