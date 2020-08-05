WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

BP Shifting Strategy Toward Clean Energy Production

SMS
BP Shifting Strategy Toward Clean Energy Production
By Nathan Byrne
By Nathan Byrne
August 5, 2020
August 5, 2020
BP plans a 10-fold increase in low-carbon investments to $5 billion by 2030.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

BP is moving away from oil and gas production to focus on clean energy.

The company plans a 10-fold increase in low-carbon investments to $5 billion by 2030. BP has promised to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

It'll pay for the strategic shift, in part, by cutting dividends for BP investors. This follows a restructuring plan aimed at long-term viability that included 10,000 job cuts worldwide.

The announcement of the strategic overhaul comes as BP anticipates a massive decline in sales.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated plans like these as a reduced need for fuel around the world has hit the energy industry. BP expects oil and gas production to drop by about 40% over the next decade.

SMS