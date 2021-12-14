Bowling Green Community Unites After Kentucky Tornado

An EF-3 tornado ripped through the community, taking the roofs off buildings, blowing out glass damaging cars.

With at least 78 deaths and more than 100 people reported missing in Kentucky, volunteers in Bowling Green have come together to offer relief when the city needs it most.

According to the Warren County Coroner, 15 people in the area died — 11 of them lived on the same street in Bowling Green.

With all the debris, search-and-rescue crews still have to look for 13 people in Bowling Green who remain missing. Volunteers are being asked to come to the area for cleanup effort.

"It's just overwhelming. But I think right now we're just grateful. These are businesses — we will take care of it. Now, the business just have to try to help the families that lost everything, and that's what we're going to do," said Michelle Davis, owner of Elite Repeats.

Residents impacted by the storms can apply for aid at disasterassistance.gov. There will be FEMA representatives in the county to help.