Eric Talley was one of 10 killed in the Colorado shooting last week.

The Boulder, Colorado police department will hold a public memorial service Tuesday for fallen officer Eric Talley.

Talley was the first to respond last week to a shooting at a grocery store. He was one of ten people killed.

At his funeral Monday the archbishop said there is no greater love than to sacrifice one's life and said officer Talley did that.