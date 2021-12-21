Botanical Garden In Nashville Shines For The Holidays

The former estate of the Cheek family was built in 1929. It's now a 55-acre botanical garden and art museum.

No Christmas is complete without lights, and Cheekwood Estate and Gardens in Nashville, Tennessee, shines brighter than most. More than a million lights are bringing holiday cheer at an annual celebration at Cheekwood. The former estate of the Cheek family was built in 1929. It's now a 55-acre botanical garden and art museum.

It's fun for everyone to enjoy, but especially kids.

Peter Grimaldi, vice president of gardens and facilities at Cheekwood, is overseeing the event for the fourth year in a row. Part of his job includes keeping things new and exciting.

"Trying to strike a balance between new and fresh but also being conscious of the fact that there's a lot of tradition and nostalgia surrounding the holiday season," he said. "So, you don't want to remove anybody's favorite features, right? So the icicle lights from Wisteria Arbor will be there in perpetuity."

One thing that makes Cheekwood really unique is the fact that all of the lights are all custom made. From afar you might not catch it, but if you look closely, some lights look like flowers.

One thing is missing this year, though — Santa. However, kids can still drop off their letters since the pandemic kept Mr. Claus away.

The magic of Christmas wishes remains intact.