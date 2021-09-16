Boston's November Mayoral Election Will Make History

The city has only ever elected White men.

Boston voters will make history in November electing a woman of color as mayor.

City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George bested three other candidates in Tuesday's preliminary runoff.

All five in the race were candidates of color.

One was Acting Mayor Kim Janey who has served in the office since earlier this year when Mayor Marty Walsh stepped down to become Secretary of Labor.