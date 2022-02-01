Bomb Threats Made To Historically Black Colleges Across U.S.

Seven schools were targeted Tuesday, after threats canceled classes and closed other campuses Monday.

Officials were investigating bomb threats Tuesday at seven historically black college and universities.

Among them are Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia. The threats come just a day after another half-dozen schools were targeted with a similar threats. Officials didn't find anything dangerous on those campuses on Monday and the White House reports that President Biden is aware of the threats.

Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating, the agencies said in separate statements.

On Monday, Albany State University in Georgia warned students and faculty on social media that "a bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University's academic buildings."

School officials at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told students to stay in their dormitories Monday morning. After a search for any suspicious devices, the university gave an all-clear later in the day. Normal campus operations were expected to resume Tuesday, school officials said.

At Bowie State University in Maryland, school officials told everyone on campus to shelter in place until more information was available. Explosives-detecting dogs and bomb technicians were helping campus police to sweep buildings, the state fire marshal's office said in a statement. The campus reopened later Monday after a search by local, state and federal law officers found no explosive devices, school officials said.

Howard University was also the subject of a bomb threat before dawn Monday, but later gave an all-clear to students and staff, radio station WTOP reported.

In Florida, Daytona Beach police said in a tweet that they gave the all-clear at the Bethune-Cookman campus after the school received a bomb threat. But classes were canceled and police said they were going to stay on campus for the rest of the day.

At Delaware State University, a bomb threat to that campus was made early Monday morning, and police completed a search of the campus by early afternoon and no explosives were found, university spokesperson Carlos Holmes said in an email.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the threats "are certainly disturbing and the White House is in touch with the interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this."

"We're relieved to hear that Howard and Bethune-Cookman universities have been given the all-clear and will continue to monitor these reports," Psaki said.

The bomb scares come at the start of Black History Month and less than a month after a series of bomb threats were made to multiple historically Black universities on Jan. 4.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.