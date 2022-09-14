Don Bolduc Declares Victory In GOP New Hampshire Senate Primary

Don Bolduc will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the November midterms.

The Republican stage for retaking the Senate majority this coming November is finally set, as retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc declared himself the winner Tuesday night.

Chuck Morse, the Senate president in New Hampshire, who was viewed as the mainstream, more moderate Republican choice, announced that he was conceding in a tweet saying "It's been a long night and we've come up short. I want to thank my supporters for all the blood sweat and tears they poured into this team effort. I just called and wished all the best to General Don Bolduc."

Bolduc's focus this fall now needs to be on defeating Maggie Hassan; Bolduc is the candidate Democrats preferred, as they immediately wasted no time in blasting him as someone who is far-right with his positions.

Democratic voters in New Hampshire appear to be galvanizing over the Supreme Court's move overturning nationwide access to abortion.

"I think that women across our whole country are energized because of the overturning of Roe, which we thought they would never see, so I think people realize what they can do is vote," said Heather Krans, a New Hampshire voter.

"We've got to get the women back their rights. I mean, this is ridiculous," said George Drinkwater of Newfields, New Hampshire.

But Democrats aren't the only party saying they are motivated to vote in November.

"The people in New Hampshire are tired of what's happening with this administration and it's time to hold this administration accountable," said Kevin Ray, who voted in the GOP Primary.

Bolduc says he's the best option to recall Hassan from Washington.

"I will be able to go to Washington, D.C., be beholden to nobody but Granite Staters. That's what they want. That's the difference they're looking for," said Bolduc.

Bolduc tried to paint Hassan as out of touch with voters.

"Their No. 1 issues are inflation, energy, and safety and security. All those things that Maggie Hassan has failed at, for Granite Staters and Americans," Bolduc said.

But with control of the Senate hanging in the balance, President Joe Biden's Granite State favorability ratings hit just 22% in the latest poll, meaning Hassan may have to rely on voters looking past the president.

"The issues on the ballot are really going to drive the people out — abortion, Supreme Court, stuff like that — not that Biden's going keep them away," said Guy Cayton of Exeter, New Hampshire.

But Tuesday morning, before Don Bolduc was declared the winner of the Republican primary, the first-term Democratic senator told Newsy she expects to fight for survival.

"This will be a close race because it always is in New Hampshire. Everybody takes their responsibility very, very seriously here as voters. And I'm looking forward to making my case about my bipartisan record of results. And I will draw a sharp contrast with my opponent," Hassan said.