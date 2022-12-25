Boil Water Order Issued In Mississippi Capital Amid Freeze

Justice Department Intervenes For Struggling Mississippi Water System
The Justice Department filed a proposal to appoint a third-party manager for the Jackson, Mississippi, water system.LEARN MORE
Along with the order to boil drinking water, city officials said some residents also have reported low water pressure or no water pressure.
City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures.
"Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem," the city said in a statement, adding: "We understand the timing is terrible."
The Justice Department filed a proposal to appoint a third-party manager for the Jackson, Mississippi, water system.LEARN MORE
The problems come months after the water system in Jackson — the state capital with about 150,000 residents — partially collapsed. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days in late August after flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water treatment plants. Residents had to wait in lines for water to drink, cook, bathe and flush toilets.
Along with the order to boil drinking water, city officials said some residents also have reported low water pressure or no water pressure. The city's water system saw "fluctuating" pressure beginning on Saturday amid frigid temperatures.
The Christmas Day announcement said crews were working to make repairs, but it did not give an estimate on how long the disruption might last.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed.By AP Photo
Childbirth costs have been rising since the early 2000s, and experts point to a lack of price transparency as the key reason.By Rogelio V. Solis / AP
An abrupt reopening on Dec. 7 caught China under-vaccinated and short on hospital capacity.By Chinatopix / AP
The shooting in a bustling Parisian neighborhood shook and angered the Kurdish community, and stirred up concerns about hate crimes.By Lewis Joly /AP
A country-wide air raid alert was announced twice on Sunday and three missiles in the afternoon hit the city of Kramatorsk.By Russian Presidential Press Office, Sputnik Pool Photo via AP
The buses that arrived late Saturday outside the vice president's residence were carrying around 110 to 130 people.By WJLA via AP