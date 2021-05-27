Boeing To Pay $17M In FAA Plane Production Settlement

The company will pay the civil penalty within 30 days.

Boeing has a hefty price to pay in a settlement to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It's going to pay $17 million to settle as it takes steps to fix production problems on its 737 jets, including the Max.

The payment will cover the installation of unapproved sensors and other parts on some of its planes built between 2015 and 2019.

Although the settlement isn't a large sum for Boeing, it's still struggling to recover from two deadly crashes that led to a long grounding of Max jets worldwide, among other problems.

The company will pay the civil penalty within 30 days and it could be hit with more fines of about $10 million if it doesn't take steps like preventing the use of unapproved parts.

