Boeing To Announce Job Cuts

The Wall Street Journal says 2,500 workers have agreed to voluntary layoff offers at Boeing.

Boeing is expected to announce job cuts this week as travel remains low amid the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reports that 2,500 workers will leave the company in its first phase of voluntary layoffs, mostly in Seattle.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace union representing many Boeing workers said the announcement is expected Friday.

Some 1,300 union members have already accepted voluntary buyouts. Last month, Boeing said it would cut about 10% of its workforce. The company employs 160,000 worldwide.

Travel has taken a massive hit during the pandemic and Boeing saw zero plane purchases in April along with a large number of canceled orders for it's troubled 737 Max planes. Boeing's 737 Max planes had already been grounded worldwide after two separate crashes killed 346 people.