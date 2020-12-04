Boeing Secures 737 MAX Deal With European Airline Ryanair

This is Boeing's largest order since its 737 Max jets were grounded in 2019 following two deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing secured its first deal since its 737 MAX jets were grounded following two deadly crashes.

European airline Ryanair agreed to buy 75 of the 737 MAX jets, adding to its original order of 135 jets.

The price tag for all 210 jets comes in at $22 billion.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said he believes the combination of vaccines and these new aircrafts will enable the company to return to growth in Europe.