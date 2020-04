Boeing announced workers will return to its Washington state facilities next week. By week's end, some 27,000 workers will be asked back.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As states and cities weigh how to safely "reopen", Boeing is resuming production at its Puget Sound facilities as an "essential" business. That means thousands of workers will be asked back to more than 100 plants. The company outlined safety measures it thinks will keep workers safe. Question is: Will they?