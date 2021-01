Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal conspiracy charge for misleading the public about the safety of the 737 MAX.

Boeing 737 MAX planes are back in the skies, but the company is still dealing with fallout over its two deadly crashes.

It's been ordered to pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal conspiracy charge for misleading the public about the safety of the 737 MAX.

Some of the settlement money will go to victims' families and airline customers.