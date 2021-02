Rochester Police say she was kicking and screaming as they attempted to place her in a squad car.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Body camera footage has been released after police in Rochester, New York pepper-sprayed a nine-year-old girl who they say was suicidal.

The city's mayor and police chief both said the actions are concerning.

Officers say they pepper-sprayed the girl because she was kicking and fighting as they handcuffed her and tried to place her in the squad car.